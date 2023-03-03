Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Wofford Terriers (21-8) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-13) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-59 and heavily favors Wofford to take home the win. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 3.
The Terriers head into this contest after a 71-56 win against Western Carolina on Thursday.
Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 72, UNC Greensboro 59
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers captured their signature win of the season on January 26, when they took down the Mercer Bears, who rank No. 173 in our computer rankings, 76-71.
- Wofford has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-76 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on February 25
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 30
- 64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 182) on January 19
- 72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 182) on February 18
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on November 16
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers' +157 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.6 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (202nd in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Wofford puts up fewer points per game (68.6) than its overall average (70.6).
- The Terriers average 74.4 points per game at home, compared to 67.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Wofford is ceding 12.8 fewer points per game (58.6) than in road games (71.4).
- The Terriers have been racking up 72.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 70.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
