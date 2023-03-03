Friday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-56 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 3.

In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 73-63 over Georgia.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 78, Arkansas 56

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win of the season came in an 88-64 victory against the No. 4 LSU Lady Tigers on February 12.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gamecocks are 12-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

South Carolina has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on February 5

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on November 11

73-60 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on February 23

73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Performance Insights