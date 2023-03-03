The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) on Friday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Hurricanes vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/23/2022 Hurricanes Coyotes 4-0 ARI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have given up 152 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Hurricanes rank 14th in the league with 197 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 59 24 29 53 44 35 43.8%
Sebastian Aho 52 25 28 53 41 45 52.2%
Andrei Svechnikov 59 21 30 51 46 32 42.9%
Brent Burns 59 12 32 44 37 39 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 52 10 21 31 45 24 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes' total of 213 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Coyotes have 163 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 61 25 34 59 40 37 34.7%
Nick Schmaltz 45 18 24 42 40 39 41.5%
Lawson Crouse 56 19 12 31 27 22 42%
Matias Maccelli 43 4 26 30 32 21 0%
Barrett Hayton 61 10 15 25 28 27 49.7%

