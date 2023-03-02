Thursday's game at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (17-12) matching up with the Furman Lady Paladins (11-18) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 66-55 victory as our model heavily favors Chattanooga.

The Lady Paladins enter this contest after a 62-45 win against Samford on Saturday.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Furman vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 66, Furman 55

Furman Schedule Analysis

On February 25, the Lady Paladins captured their best win of the season, a 62-45 victory over the Samford Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 255) in our computer rankings.

Furman 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 at home over Radford (No. 286) on December 18

67-60 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 11

65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 7

60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on January 14

66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on February 9

Furman Performance Insights