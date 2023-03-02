How to Watch the Clemson vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clemson Lady Tigers (17-14) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-9) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Clemson vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers score 7.0 more points per game (67.1) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (60.1).
- Clemson is 16-6 when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.
- When it scores more than 60.1 points, Clemson is 14-7.
- The Tar Heels put up 7.1 more points per game (70.2) than the Lady Tigers allow (63.1).
- When North Carolina puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 16-5.
- North Carolina's record is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Tar Heels are making 42% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Lady Tigers allow to opponents (40.5%).
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Virginia
|W 79-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Florida State
|W 74-61
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 71-53
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
