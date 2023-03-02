Thursday's contest that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-9) versus the Clemson Lady Tigers (17-14) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of North Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 71-53 win against Pittsburgh in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 70, Clemson 60

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers took down the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies in a 64-59 win on December 29, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Lady Tigers have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 47th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Clemson is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 33rd-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tar Heels are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 54th-most victories.

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 21) on February 26

79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 78) on February 23

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 1

61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 87) on November 13

57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on February 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Clemson Performance Insights