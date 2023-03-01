Wednesday's game features the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-18) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-21) squaring off at Bojangles' Coliseum (on March 1) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-55 victory for UNC Asheville.

The Eagles' last game was a 48-47 loss to High Point on Saturday.

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 61, Winthrop 55

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

Against the Radford Highlanders on February 4, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 60-48 home victory.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Winthrop is 7-16 (.304%) -- the fifth-most defeats.

Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on January 28

69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 332) on January 7

69-58 on the road over Longwood (No. 332) on February 1

56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 12

53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 11

Winthrop Performance Insights