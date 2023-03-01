Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (16-13) and the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (14-15) at Pensacola Bay Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Marshall coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Chanticleers enter this contest following a 76-68 victory over Old Dominion on Friday.
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 67, Coastal Carolina 65
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- Against the James Madison Dukes on January 26, the Lady Chanticleers notched their signature win of the season, a 79-64 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Thundering Herd are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.
Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 99-97 on the road over Troy (No. 124) on February 16
- 76-68 at home over Old Dominion (No. 164) on February 24
- 68-57 on the road over Louisiana (No. 181) on December 31
- 65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 184) on January 12
- 70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 248) on February 4
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Chanticleers outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 70.6 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and giving up 68.3 per contest, 282nd in college basketball) and have a +65 scoring differential.
- In Sun Belt action, Coastal Carolina has averaged 0.1 more points (70.7) than overall (70.6) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Chanticleers are putting up more points at home (75.7 per game) than away (65.8).
- Coastal Carolina concedes 57.9 points per game at home, and 78.1 away.
- While the Lady Chanticleers are putting up 70.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, amassing 72.6 a contest.
