Saddiq Bey plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 129-127 win over the Nets (his most recent game) Bey put up six points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Bey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 14.5 13.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 5.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 20.6 20.5 PR 14.5 19.1 18.9 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.5



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Wizards

Bey's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Wizards are the 15th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.2 points per game.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.7 assists per game.

Giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2022 27 6 2 1 1 1 0

