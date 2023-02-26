Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 136-119 win over the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Young posted 34 points and nine assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Young's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.9 26.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.3 Assists 10.5 10.2 11.8 PRA 39.5 40 41.6 PR 29.5 29.8 29.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



Trae Young Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Trae Young has made 8.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Young's Hawks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 98.3 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nets are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets are second in the league, allowing 22.9 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are 11th in the NBA, giving up 12 makes per game.

Trae Young vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 37 33 0 9 2 1 3

