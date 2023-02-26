The Florida State Seminoles (23-7) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Clemson vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles score 18.0 more points per game (81.6) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (63.6).
  • Florida State has a 13-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
  • When it scores more than 63.6 points, Florida State is 22-6.
  • The Lady Tigers record just 0.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Seminoles allow (66.8).
  • Clemson has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.
  • Clemson has a 15-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.6 points.
  • This season the Lady Tigers are shooting 35.3% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Seminoles give up.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ Louisville L 81-69 KFC Yum! Center
2/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 59-54 Watsco Center
2/23/2023 Virginia W 79-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/26/2023 Florida State - Littlejohn Coliseum

