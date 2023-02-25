Wofford vs. Mercer Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Wofford Terriers (19-8) and the Mercer Bears (12-14) clashing at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Wofford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Terriers secured an 86-60 victory against Samford.
Wofford vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Wofford vs. Mercer Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 68, Mercer 65
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- On January 26, the Terriers claimed their signature win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Mercer Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 164) in our computer rankings.
- Wofford has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 170) on November 30
- 72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on February 18
- 64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 174) on January 19
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 16
- 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 230) on November 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a +136 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 70.1 points per game to rank 90th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 199th in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Wofford averages fewer points per game (67.6) than its season average (70.1).
- Offensively, the Terriers have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 73.8 points per game, compared to 67.2 per game in away games.
- Defensively, Wofford has played better in home games this season, ceding 57.2 points per game, compared to 71.4 on the road.
- The Terriers have been putting up 69.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.