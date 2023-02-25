South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (25-4) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-18) at Paul Porter Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-51 and heavily favors Gardner-Webb to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Spartans' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 61-56 win against Presbyterian.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 78, South Carolina Upstate 51
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' signature win this season came in a 62-60 victory over the High Point Panthers on January 7.
- South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (12).
South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-49 at home over Radford (No. 293) on January 4
- 61-56 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on February 22
- 64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 323) on December 12
- 66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 21
- 55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on January 14
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans put up 52.6 points per game (350th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per outing (164th in college basketball). They have a -313 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.2 points per game.
- In Big South action, South Carolina Upstate has averaged 3.7 more points (56.3) than overall (52.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Spartans score 54.8 points per game. On the road, they score 50.
- South Carolina Upstate is allowing fewer points at home (57.9 per game) than away (70.5).
- In their previous 10 games, the Spartans are putting up 55.8 points per contest, 3.2 more than their season average (52.6).
