Saturday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Norfolk State Spartanettes (21-5) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-23) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-45 victory for heavily favored Norfolk State.

The Lady Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 50-49 loss to Delaware State on Monday.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 45

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Bulldogs beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans 64-53 on December 12.

South Carolina State has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina State has 13 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins

61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 11

63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 4

South Carolina State Performance Insights