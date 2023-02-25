The NC State Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-6 ACC) will be attempting to build on an 11-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (20-8, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Clemson matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM NC State (-6.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings NC State (-6) 147 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet NC State (-6) 146.5 -250 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico NC State (-6.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Clemson vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Clemson is 14-14-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers have been an underdog by 6 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • NC State has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Wolf Pack's 29 games have gone over the point total.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 19th-biggest change this season, improving from +40000 at the beginning to +15000.
  • With odds of +15000, Clemson has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

