Saturday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-16) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-23) matching up at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 69-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Presbyterian, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Buccaneers dropped their most recent game 65-55 against UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 69, Charleston Southern 58

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Buccaneers' best win this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 337) in our computer rankings. The Lady Buccaneers brought home the 76-72 win at home on January 28.

Charleston Southern has 14 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 23

53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25

64-57 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 18

Charleston Southern Performance Insights