Dejounte Murray and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 122-101 loss to the Knicks (his most recent action) Murray put up six points.

Below, we break down Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.7 19.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.9 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.3 PRA 29.5 32.3 32.1 PR 24.5 26.2 25.8 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.2



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Dejounte Murray has made 8.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 17.3% of his team's total makes.

Murray is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.3.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 106.3 points per game, which is the best in the league.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have allowed 40.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, conceding 22.9 per contest.

The Cavaliers are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 37 11 4 6 1 0 1

