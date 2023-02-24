Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (20-10) and the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (13-15) matching up at HTC Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-64 victory for Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 24.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Lady Chanticleers claimed a 79-59 win against Georgia State.
Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 67, Coastal Carolina 64
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On January 26, the Lady Chanticleers registered their signature win of the season, a 79-64 victory over the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 107) in our computer rankings.
Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 99-97 on the road over Troy (No. 108) on February 16
- 68-57 on the road over Louisiana (No. 164) on December 31
- 65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 197) on January 12
- 70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 247) on February 4
- 79-59 at home over Georgia State (No. 256) on February 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Chanticleers average 70.4 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per contest (283rd in college basketball). They have a +57 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.
- Coastal Carolina is posting 70.4 points per game in conference games this year, which matches its season average.
- The Lady Chanticleers are posting 75.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (65.8).
- In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina is ceding 57.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 78.1.
- The Lady Chanticleers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 72.4 points per contest compared to the 70.4 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.