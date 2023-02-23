South Carolina vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) at 7:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 64-57 win against Ole Miss.
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 73, Tennessee 63
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal on November 20, the Gamecocks registered their signature win of the season, a 76-71 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gamecocks are 11-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most victories.
- South Carolina has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 98th-most victories.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on November 11
- 73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on November 29
- 64-57 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 32.5 points per game, with a +876 scoring differential overall. They put up 82 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allow 49.5 per outing (first in college basketball).
- South Carolina scores fewer points in conference action (81 per game) than overall (82).
- The Gamecocks are scoring more points at home (87.1 per game) than on the road (77.6).
- In 2022-23 South Carolina is allowing 7.3 fewer points per game at home (46.4) than away (53.7).
- The Gamecocks are posting 82.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 82.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.