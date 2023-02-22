South Carolina Upstate vs. Presbyterian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-15) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-18) at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 22.
In their last time out, the Spartans lost 83-51 to High Point on Saturday.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
South Carolina Upstate vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 64, South Carolina Upstate 60
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans took down the No. 226-ranked (according to our computer rankings) High Point Panthers, 62-60, on January 7, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, South Carolina Upstate is 6-13 (.316%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.
South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-49 at home over Radford (No. 295) on January 4
- 64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 321) on December 12
- 55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 336) on January 14
- 66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 21
- 59-57 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 354) on December 31
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans have a -318 scoring differential, falling short by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 52.3 points per game to rank 350th in college basketball and are giving up 64 per outing to rank 167th in college basketball.
- South Carolina Upstate is posting 56 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.7 more points per game than its season average (52.3).
- The Spartans score 54.4 points per game at home, compared to 50 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- South Carolina Upstate is giving up 58 points per game this season at home, which is 12.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (70.5).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Spartans have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 56.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 52.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
