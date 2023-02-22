The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) will look to halt a seven-game home losing skid when taking on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

South Carolina vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 40% from the field, 3% higher than the 37% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Carolina has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 21st.

The Gamecocks average only 3.6 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (68.3).

South Carolina has a 10-12 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina is scoring fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (70.7).

At home the Gamecocks are conceding 69.5 points per game, seven fewer points than they are away (76.5).

At home, South Carolina knocks down 7 triples per game, 2.9 fewer than it averages away (9.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.4%) than on the road (38.5%) as well.

South Carolina Schedule