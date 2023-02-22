Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-15) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-18) at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 22.
The Blue Hose's most recent game on Saturday ended in a 60-56 win against Campbell.
Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 64, South Carolina Upstate 60
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Hose took down the Campbell Lady Camels in a 60-56 win on February 18. It was their signature win of the season.
- Presbyterian has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).
Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-65 at home over Radford (No. 295) on December 31
- 67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 296) on November 30
- 77-64 at home over Longwood (No. 336) on February 8
- 67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 25
- 76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on February 11
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 65.1 points per game (181st in college basketball) and giving up 65.2 (208th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Presbyterian has averaged 66.4 points per game in Big South action, and 65.1 overall.
- At home the Blue Hose are scoring 74.1 points per game, 17.2 more than they are averaging away (56.9).
- At home, Presbyterian gives up 59.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 70.2.
- The Blue Hose are averaging 63.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.7 fewer points than their average for the season (65.1).
