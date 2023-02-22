Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at HTC Center has the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (12-15) squaring off against the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-18) at 6:00 PM (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 win for Coastal Carolina, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Lady Chanticleers lost their most recent outing 75-66 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Coastal Carolina 68, Georgia State 62
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Chanticleers captured their best win of the season on January 26, when they beat the James Madison Dukes, who rank No. 108 in our computer rankings, 79-64.
Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 99-97 on the road over Troy (No. 109) on February 16
- 68-57 on the road over Louisiana (No. 169) on December 31
- 65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 196) on January 12
- 70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 246) on February 4
- 68-57 on the road over Georgia State (No. 257) on January 19
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Chanticleers average 70.1 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (291st in college basketball). They have a +37 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.
- Coastal Carolina's offense has been less productive in Sun Belt matchups this year, putting up 69.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.1 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Lady Chanticleers are putting up 9.6 more points per game (75.4) than they are away from home (65.8).
- In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina is allowing 57.0 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 78.1.
- The Lady Chanticleers have been putting up 71.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
