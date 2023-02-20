South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game at Memorial Hall Gym has the Delaware State Lady Hornets (4-17) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-22) at 5:30 PM ET on February 20. Our computer prediction projects a 60-52 victory for Delaware State, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Bulldogs' last contest on Saturday ended in a 76-34 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore.
South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Delaware State 60, South Carolina State 52
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans in a 64-53 win on December 12. It was their signature win of the season.
- South Carolina State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).
- South Carolina State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (12).
South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 300) on February 4
- 61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 300) on February 11
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs' -605 scoring differential (being outscored by 24.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 47.0 points per game (360th in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per outing (327th in college basketball).
- South Carolina State has averaged 3.4 more points in MEAC action (50.4) than overall (47.0).
- The Lady Bulldogs average 51.4 points per game at home, and 44.6 on the road.
- South Carolina State gives up 58.4 points per game at home, and 75.3 away.
- The Lady Bulldogs are averaging 50.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 47.0.
