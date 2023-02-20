The South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-21, 2-8 MEAC) travel to face the Delaware State Hornets (5-20, 3-7 MEAC) after losing 11 road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 20, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Delaware State vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware State Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline
DraftKings Delaware State (-1) 146.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Delaware State (-1.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Betting Trends

  • South Carolina State has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Bulldogs are 9-12 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
  • Delaware State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Hornets' 23 games have gone over the point total.

