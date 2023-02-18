Saturday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (8-18) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-22) squaring off at Winthrop Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Eagles lost 68-56 to Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 62, Charleston Southern 57

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came against the Radford Highlanders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 294) in our computer rankings. The Eagles brought home the 60-48 win at home on February 4.

Winthrop has 14 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on January 28

69-58 on the road over Longwood (No. 344) on February 1

69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 344) on January 7

53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on February 11

56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on February 12

Winthrop Performance Insights