Presbyterian vs. Campbell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Campbell Lady Camels (14-12) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-15) matching up at Templeton Physical Education Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 61-58 win for Campbell according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Blue Hose enter this contest on the heels of a 63-47 loss to High Point on Wednesday.
Presbyterian vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
Presbyterian vs. Campbell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 61, Presbyterian 58
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Blue Hose defeated the Radford Highlanders at home on December 31 by a score of 78-65.
- Presbyterian has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).
Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 299) on November 30
- 67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 25
- 76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on February 11
- 77-64 at home over Longwood (No. 340) on February 8
- 68-67 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 15
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose score 65.3 points per game (177th in college basketball) and allow 65.6 (218th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Presbyterian is scoring 66.9 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (65.3 points per game) is 1.6 PPG lower.
- The Blue Hose score 75.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 56.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 18.4 points per contest.
- Presbyterian cedes 60.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 70.2 in road games.
- The Blue Hose have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 65.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points more than the 65.3 they've scored this year.
