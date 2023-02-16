Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has the Wofford Terriers (17-7) matching up with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 68-58 win for Wofford.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Terriers secured an 83-62 win against Western Carolina.
Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 68, East Tennessee State 58
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Terriers defeated the Mercer Bears on the road on January 26 by a score of 76-71.
- Wofford has 11 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 30
- 71-42 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 3
- 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on November 19
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 16
- 79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on January 28
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers put up 70.4 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per contest (202nd in college basketball). They have a +129 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- In conference play, Wofford is scoring fewer points (67.6 per game) than it is overall (70.4) in 2022-23.
- The Terriers are scoring more points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (68.5).
- At home, Wofford allows 56.9 points per game. Away, it allows 71.9.
- While the Terriers are averaging 70.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 67.6 points per contest.
