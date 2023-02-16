Thursday's contest that pits the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-9) versus the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-13) at Watsco Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Miami (FL), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Tigers fell in their last outing 81-69 against Louisville on Sunday.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Clemson 57

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 11). The Lady Tigers secured the 64-59 win at home on December 29.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hurricanes are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 74th-most wins.

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 9

67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 22

79-54 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 8

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on January 1

72-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 15

Clemson Performance Insights