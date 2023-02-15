Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Winthrop Coliseum has the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (22-4) matching up with the Winthrop Eagles (8-17) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-58 victory for heavily favored Gardner-Webb.
In their last game on Sunday, the Eagles earned a 56-52 victory against South Carolina Upstate.
Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 73, Winthrop 58
Winthrop Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Eagles took down the Longwood Lancers 69-58 on February 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Winthrop is 5-13 (.278%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 7
- 56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 12
- 53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 11
- 59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 28
- 60-48 at home over Radford (No. 339) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Winthrop Performance Insights
- The Eagles are being outscored by 8.4 points per game with a -210 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.9 points per game (352nd in college basketball) and allow 60.3 per outing (73rd in college basketball).
- Offensively, Winthrop is putting up 53.6 points per game this season in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (51.9 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Eagles are putting up 6.3 more points per game (55.2) than they are away from home (48.9).
- Winthrop is giving up 56.6 points per game this season at home, which is 6.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (62.8).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 54.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 51.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.