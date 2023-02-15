Wednesday's contest between the Longwood Lancers (6-19) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-16) going head to head at Willett Hall has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Longwood, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Spartans' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 56-52 loss to Winthrop.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 70, South Carolina Upstate 63

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' best win this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 166) in our computer rankings. The Spartans brought home the 55-42 win at home on January 14.

South Carolina Upstate has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on January 7

66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 21

55-49 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 4

64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 350) on December 12

59-57 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on December 31

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights