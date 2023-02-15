Presbyterian vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has the High Point Panthers (12-12) squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-55 win as our model heavily favors High Point.
The Blue Hose head into this matchup on the heels of a 76-73 victory against UNC Asheville on Saturday.
Presbyterian vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
Presbyterian vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 67, Presbyterian 55
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Hose's best win this season came in a 77-64 victory over the Longwood Lancers on February 8.
- Presbyterian has eight losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.
Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 18
- 67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on November 30
- 76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on February 11
- 67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 25
- 78-65 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 31
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose have a +10 scoring differential, putting up 66.1 points per game (166th in college basketball) and giving up 65.7 (223rd in college basketball).
- In conference play, Presbyterian is averaging more points (68.3 per game) than it is overall (66.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Blue Hose are putting up 75.3 points per game, 17.7 more than they are averaging on the road (57.6).
- At home Presbyterian is conceding 60.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than it is away (70.8).
- The Blue Hose are averaging 69.3 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 3.2 more than their average for the season (66.1).
