Dejounte Murray's Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Murray, in his most recent game (February 13 loss against the Hornets) produced 20 points and four assists.

Now let's break down Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.0 21.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.6 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.3 PRA 31.5 32.6 33.3 PR 25.5 26.5 27 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.3



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Knicks

Murray is responsible for attempting 17.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.1 per game.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.3.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

The Knicks are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Knicks concede 24.6 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 36 29 6 12 1 0 3 12/7/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 11/2/2022 38 36 4 9 5 1 6

