The Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN3.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Florida State Moneyline
DraftKings Clemson (-10) 146 -550 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Clemson vs. Florida State Betting Trends

  • Clemson is 12-13-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 15 out of the Tigers' 25 games this season have hit the over.
  • Florida State has compiled an 11-15-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Seminoles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 26 times this year.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12000
  • Clemson is 37th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12000), much higher than its computer rankings (77th).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 18th-biggest change this season, improving from +40000 at the start to +12000.
  • The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +12000 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

