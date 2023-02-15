The Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN3.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Florida State Moneyline DraftKings Clemson (-10) 146 -550 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Clemson vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Clemson is 12-13-0 ATS this season.

A total of 15 out of the Tigers' 25 games this season have hit the over.

Florida State has compiled an 11-15-0 record against the spread this year.

The Seminoles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 26 times this year.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 Clemson is 37th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12000), much higher than its computer rankings (77th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 18th-biggest change this season, improving from +40000 at the start to +12000.

The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +12000 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

