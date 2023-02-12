How to Watch the South Carolina vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) bring a 24-game win streak into a home matchup versus the LSU Lady Tigers (23-0), winners of 23 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers' 86.7 points per game are 38.4 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks give up.
- LSU has a 23-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
- LSU has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 48.3 points.
- The Gamecocks score 82.3 points per game, 28 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Tigers allow.
- South Carolina is 24-0 when scoring more than 54.3 points.
- South Carolina has a 24-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.7 points.
- This year the Gamecocks are shooting 46.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Lady Tigers give up.
- The Lady Tigers' 48 shooting percentage from the field is only 18 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Kentucky
|W 87-69
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ UConn
|W 81-77
|XL Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Auburn
|W 83-48
|Neville Arena
|2/12/2023
|LSU
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/16/2023
|Florida
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
