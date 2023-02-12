The South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) bring a 24-game win streak into a home matchup versus the LSU Lady Tigers (23-0), winners of 23 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers' 86.7 points per game are 38.4 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks give up.
  • LSU has a 23-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
  • LSU has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 48.3 points.
  • The Gamecocks score 82.3 points per game, 28 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Tigers allow.
  • South Carolina is 24-0 when scoring more than 54.3 points.
  • South Carolina has a 24-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.7 points.
  • This year the Gamecocks are shooting 46.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Lady Tigers give up.
  • The Lady Tigers' 48 shooting percentage from the field is only 18 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Kentucky W 87-69 Colonial Life Arena
2/5/2023 @ UConn W 81-77 XL Center
2/9/2023 @ Auburn W 83-48 Neville Arena
2/12/2023 LSU - Colonial Life Arena
2/16/2023 Florida - Colonial Life Arena
2/19/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

