Clemson vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (18-8) and the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-12) matching up at KFC Yum! Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-53 win for heavily favored Louisville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 57-41 victory against Georgia Tech.
Clemson vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
Clemson vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 79, Clemson 53
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature win of the season came in a 64-59 victory versus the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 29.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (nine).
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 9
- 67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 22
- 79-54 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 8
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on January 1
- 72-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 15
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.8 per outing to rank 144th in college basketball.
- Clemson scores fewer points in conference action (63.6 per game) than overall (66.6).
- The Lady Tigers are putting up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (69.2).
- Clemson concedes 59 points per game at home, and 65.9 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers are putting up 64.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 66.6.
