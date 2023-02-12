Sunday's game features the Delaware Blue Hens (13-9) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-13) clashing at Bob Carpenter Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-63 victory for heavily favored Delaware according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Cougars dropped their most recent outing 86-61 against Drexel on Friday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Charleston (SC) vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 75, Charleston (SC) 63

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

On December 29 versus the Towson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings, the Cougars claimed their best win of the season, a 53-48 victory on the road.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Charleston (SC) is 6-7 (.462%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on December 2

70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 276) on January 20

55-47 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 15

71-63 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on February 3

79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 339) on November 30

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights