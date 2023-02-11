Gregory 'GG' Jackson II is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Ole Miss Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC) take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10 SEC) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on SEC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Carolina's Last Game

South Carolina dropped its previous game to the Missouri, 83-74, on Tuesday. Jackson starred with 23 points, and also had two boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gregory 'GG' Jackson II 23 2 0 1 0 3 Hayden Brown 19 6 3 1 1 0 Jacobi Wright 11 1 4 2 0 2

South Carolina Players to Watch

Jackson is posting team highs in points (16.1 per game) and rebounds (6.5). And he is delivering 0.8 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is the Gamecocks' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Gamecocks receive 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Hayden Brown.

Chico Carter Jr. gives the Gamecocks 9.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Gamecocks receive 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Josh Gray.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)