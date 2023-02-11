Saturday's game at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (10-14) matching up with the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-56 win as our model heavily favors Radford.

The Lady Buccaneers fell in their last matchup 71-67 against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.

Charleston Southern vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Charleston Southern vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 67, Charleston Southern 56

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

Against the Longwood Lancers on January 28, the Lady Buccaneers secured their signature win of the season, a 76-72 home victory.

Charleston Southern has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 23

53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25

Charleston Southern Performance Insights