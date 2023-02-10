Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday's game between the Drexel Dragons (17-5) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-12) matching up at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 72-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drexel, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Cougars' last game was a 62-49 loss to Elon on Sunday.
Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drexel 72, Charleston (SC) 60
Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars took down the Towson Tigers (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 53-48 win on December 29 -- their best win of the season.
- Charleston (SC) has seven losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on December 2
- 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 276) on January 20
- 55-47 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 15
- 71-63 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on February 3
- 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 339) on November 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Charleston (SC) Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 67.3 points per game (139th in college basketball) and allowing 67.2 (260th in college basketball).
- Charleston (SC) scores fewer points in conference play (63.1 per game) than overall (67.3).
- The Cougars are scoring more points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (65.3).
- In 2022-23 Charleston (SC) is allowing 15.7 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (75.4).
- The Cougars have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 64.1 points per contest, 3.2 fewer points their than season average of 67.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.