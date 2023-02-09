Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (16-6) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-13) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-53 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Terriers earned a 69-66 victory against Furman.
Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 66, UNC Greensboro 53
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- When the Terriers beat the Mercer Bears, who are ranked No. 104 in our computer rankings, on January 26 by a score of 76-71, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- Wofford has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 30
- 71-42 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 3
- 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on November 19
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 16
- 79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on January 28
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers average 70.1 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per contest (203rd in college basketball). They have a +112 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.
- On offense, Wofford is putting up 66.1 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (70.1 points per game) is 4 PPG higher.
- The Terriers are putting up 72.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 68.5 points per contest.
- Wofford surrenders 55.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 71.9 in road games.
- The Terriers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 66 points a contest compared to the 70.1 they've averaged this season.
