The South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) will look to extend a 23-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Auburn Tigers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

South Carolina vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up 17.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tigers allow (65).

South Carolina has a 20-0 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.

South Carolina has put together a 20-0 record in games it scores more than 65 points.

The Tigers put up 69 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks give up.

When Auburn totals more than 48.3 points, it is 13-7.

Auburn's record is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 82.2 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 35.9% from the field, 6% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.7% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Tigers concede.

South Carolina Schedule