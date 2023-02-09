Thursday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) and the Auburn Tigers (13-9) matching up at Neville Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-48 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Gamecocks won their most recent matchup 81-77 against UConn on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Auburn 48

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Gamecocks claimed their signature win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who are a top 50 team (No. 2), according to our computer rankings.

The Gamecocks have nine wins over Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 4) on February 5

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 10) on November 11

62-44 over South Dakota State (No. 21) on December 15

68-51 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on January 2

95-66 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Performance Insights