How to Watch the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets score only 2.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Lady Tigers give up to opponents (63.7).
- Georgia Tech is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 67 points.
- Georgia Tech is 8-0 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
- The 67 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 6.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (60.6).
- When Clemson scores more than 60.6 points, it is 12-6.
- Clemson is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 35.3% from the field, 11.6% lower than the Yellow Jackets allow defensively.
- The Yellow Jackets make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|North Carolina
|L 69-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 69-66
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/5/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 69-64
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/9/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
