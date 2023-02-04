Saturday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-63 in favor of the Razorbacks, who are heavy favorites. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup versus South Carolina. The total is listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Line: Arkansas -12.5

Point Total: 137.5

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 76, South Carolina 63

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (-12.5)



Arkansas (-12.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Arkansas has a 9-11-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to South Carolina, who is 8-11-0 ATS. A total of eight out of the Razorbacks' games this season have gone over the point total, and 10 of the Gamecocks' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 138.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while South Carolina has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are 8-11-0 ATS this year.

South Carolina ranks 178th in college basketball at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.9 its opponents average.

South Carolina makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

South Carolina has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.7 per game (239th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (327th in college basketball).

