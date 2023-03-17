The Furman Paladins (28-7) currently have the best odds in the SoCon and the 45th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +25000 on the moneyline.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Furman and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Paladins are against the San Diego State Aztecs in the Second Round. Gametime is slated for 12:10 PM ET on Saturday, March 18. San Diego State is favored by 5.5 points in this contest. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 137.5.

Furman NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 45th Bet $100 to win $25000 Pre-Tournament +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000

Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.

Furman Team Stats

Furman is outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +371 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and gives up 71.1 per outing (211th in college basketball).

Furman has won 23 games (23-5) when playing as the favorite, while going 2-2 when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Paladins are 1-0. They also are undefeated in games decided by six points or fewer (1-0).

When favored by three or fewer points this season, Furman is undefeated at 2-0. As favorites of 3.5 points or more, it has sported a record of 21-5.

Furman Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-2 | Q2 Record: 2-0 | Q3 Record: 8-3 | Q4 Record: 14-2

1-2 | 2-0 | 8-3 | 14-2 Furman has eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Furman is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.

Best Furman Players

Mike Bothwell leads the Paladins scoring 17.8 points per game.

Jalen Slawson paces Furman with 7.2 rebounds a game, and JP Pegues leads the team with 4.0 assists per matchup.

Pegues connects on 1.9 threes per game to lead the Paladins.

Slawson averages 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Both numbers are team-highs for Furman.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.