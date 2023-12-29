The 4-in-1 Snow Solution You Didn't Know You Needed

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter's arrival brings the familiar challenge of snow-covered vehicles and icy windshields. Snow Joe® proudly offers the Illum-n-Broom®, a 4-in-1 tool that transforms this seasonal struggle into a simple task. The Illum-n-Broom is an innovative combination of a snow broom, ice scraper, flashlight, and emergency blinker, all in one compact, easy-to-use device.

Picture a chilly winter morning, with your car buried under a blanket of snow. The Illum-n-Broom is there to save the day, featuring a wide, non-abrasive foam head that gently but effectively sweeps snow off your car without damaging its paint, trim, or glass. But it's not just the early mornings that pose a challenge; nighttime brings its own set of difficulties. That's where the Illum-n-Broom truly shines. Its built-in LED lights and emergency blinker function provide crucial visibility and safety, lighting up your task and ensuring you're noticed by others in low-light conditions.

The Illum-n-Broom isn't just about tackling the snow; it's also adept at dealing with ice. The integrated ice scraper quickly clears any icy build-up on your windshield, ensuring clear visibility for your journey. Its auto-locking telescoping pole extends from a convenient 33 inches to an impressive 52 inches, making it easy to reach every part of your vehicle, from the roof to the trunk.

Weighing only 1.5 lbs, the Illum-n-Broom is a featherweight champion, easy to handle and maneuver. And when you're done, it stows neatly inside your car, always ready for the next snowy encounter.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

