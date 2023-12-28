Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 11x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Saxophonist and Composer JOSHUA REDMAN on Saturday February 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

World-Renowned Jazz Saxophonist JOSHUA REDMAN's GRAMMY® Award Nominated Albums include: 'Momentum' (2005); 'Back East' (2007); 'Nearness' (2016); 'Still Dreaming' (2018); 'Come What May' (2019); 'RoundAgain' (2020); and 'LongGone' (2022). Tickets for the JOSHUA REDMAN GROUP at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday February 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 11x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Saxophonist and Composer JOSHUA REDMAN, and his Acclaimed Group with Vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa, on Saturday February 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Joshua Redman's current album, his first recording as a Blue Note artist, Where Are We (2023), has received stellar reviews, including a rare and highly coveted 5-star review in Downbeat Magazine. The album was named the 2023 "Jazzwise Album of the Year".

11x-GRAMMY Nominated Jazz Saxophonist JOSHUA REDMAN performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday February 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.JimmysOnCongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"One of the most accomplished and versatile players on the saxophone scene...exquisite soloing abilities..."

"Redman's playing is greatly influenced by funky, big-toned soul-jazz tenors like Eddie Harris, Gene Ammons, and Red Holloway, but his probing, searching qualities bring to mind Coltrane."

— ALLMUSIC

"Redman's latest exploration is a delight. One of the most accomplished and versatile players on the saxophone scene, his attention to melody and exquisite soloing abilities through salient motivic saturation is breathtaking."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ (2018 Album Review of 'Still Dreaming')

"Offering many musical delights for both the seasoned jazz aficionado and the casual listener, 'Come What May' stands out in the crop of 2019's jazz releases, and might be one of the best albums of this year, period."

— POPMATTERS (2019 Album Review of 'Come What May')

"It is alive, sublime, deep and exquisite in its tone and interplay...a truly satisfying album."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ (2020 Album Review of "RoundAgain")

JOSHUA REDMAN is one of the most acclaimed and charismatic jazz artists to have emerged since the 1990s. In 1991, Redman was named winner of the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition. Since then, Redman has worked and played with a vast array of jazz luminaries, released over 20 acclaimed albums, and has gone on to garner top honors in Critic's and Reader's polls of Downbeat Magazine, Jazz Times, the Jazz Journalist Association and Rolling Stone. The awards have included "Tenor Saxophonist of the Year", "Jazz Artist of the Year", and "Album of the Year".

Recently, in 2020, Redman reunited with his original quartet – Redman (Saxophone), Brad Mehldau (Piano), Christian McBride (Bass), and Brian Blade (Drums) − with the release of RoundAgain (Nonesuch). The album was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" and Redman was Nominated for another GRAMMY® Award for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for the song "Moe Honk". In 2022, they released the album LongGone which was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Instrumental Jazz Album."

Born in Berkeley, California, Joshua Redman is the son of legendary saxophonist Dewey Redman and dancer Renee Shedroff. Redman was signed by Warner Bros. Records and issued his first, self-titled album in the spring of 1993, which subsequently earned Redman his first GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Instrumental Performance". That fall saw the album release of Wish, where Joshua was joined by the all-star cast of Pat Metheny, Charlie Haden and Billy Higgins. He toured extensively with Pat Metheny throughout the latter half of that year.

In 2007, Nonesuch released Redman's first ever piano-less trio record, Back East, featuring Joshua alongside three stellar bass and drum rhythm sections (Larry Grenadier & Ali Jackson, Christian McBride & Brian Blade, Reuben Rogers & Eric Harland) and three very special guest saxophonists (Chris Cheek, Joe Lovano and Dewey Redman). The album was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album".

In 2013, Redman released Walking Shadows (Nonesuch), a collection of vintage and contemporary ballads produced by his friend and frequent collaborator Brad Mehldau. This is Redman's first recording to include an orchestral ensemble and includes a core ensemble of Mehldau on piano, Larry Grenadier on bass, and Brian Blade on drums. About Walking Shadows, the NEW YORK TIMES says, "there hasn't been a more sublimely lyrical gesture in his 20-year recording career."

After their first partnership during 2011 performances at the Blue Note in New York at the invitation of The Bad Plus, and intermittent performances together over the years, Redman and the tight-knit trio released their first studio album titled The Bad Plus Joshua Redman (2015 Nonesuch). Redman was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" on the track "Friend or Foe" from this debut recording collaboration.

The album Nearness, released in 2016 on Nonesuch, was recorded at several European concert stops and illustrates in the most direct and intimate way the extraordinary musical rapport between saxophonist Joshua Redman and pianist Brad Mehldau—label-mates, friends, and fellow travelers in jazz for 25 years. The album was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Instrumental Jazz Album".

The album Still Dreaming, released in 2018 on Nonesuch, features drummer Brian Blade, bassist Scott Colley, and trumpeter Ron Miles. The album was Nominated for GRAMMY® Award for "Best Instrumental Jazz Album."

The album Come What May, released in 2019 on Nonesuch, marks the first recording in almost two decades for this group of musicians: Redman and his longtime friends and colleague's: pianist Aaron Goldberg, bassist Reuben Rogers, and drummer Gregory Hutchinson. The album was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album".

Redman's current release, his first recording as a Blue Note artist, Where Are We (2023), is one of his most challenging and compelling albums to date, featuring brilliant supporting partners and (in a first for Redman) built around a dynamic young vocalist, Gabrielle Cavassa. The album has received outstanding reviews.

In addition to his own projects, Redman has recorded and performed with musicians such as: Dave Brubeck, Chick Corea, The Dave Matthews Band, Jack DeJohnette, Bill Frisell, Herbie Hancock, Roy Hargrove, Roy Haynes, B.B. King, Joe Lovano, Branford Marsalis, John Medeski, Marcus Miller, Dewey Redman, Dianne Reeves, The Rolling Stones, The Roots, John Scofield, Soulive, String Cheese Incident, McCoy Tyner, Umphrey's McGee, Stevie Wonder, and many others.

JOSHUA REDMAN Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows included 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 51 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 48 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for JOSHUA REDMAN at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday February 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

