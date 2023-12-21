NetSPI Celebrates Momentous Year for its Partner Program, Achieves 30% Growth in 2023

NetSPI's Partner Program heads into 2024 poised for another record-breaking year

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the global leader in proactive security, today celebrates the achievements of its Partner Program in 2023, which experienced double-digit growth. This year, the company achieved a 30 percent year-over-year increase in partner-sourced revenue and doubled the number of opportunities. New partners have also more than doubled in 2023, with over 70 percent of NetSPI's active partners having joined since the launch of the new Partner Program. In 2023 NetSPI gained 86 new partners, including Optum, Defy Security, and BMC.

To fulfill the interest and momentum and nurture existing relationships, the internal partner team at NetSPI added four new team members, including Steve Baral, VP of Strategic Alliances and MSSP. Partner co-marketing and thought leadership opportunities have also increased significantly, with more than 5x joint or partner-facing activity over the past 12 months. Activity included events in US and EMEA, Webinars , Blog collaborations , and Podcasts.

As 2023 draws to a close, NetSPI reflects on the strategic collaborations and synergies that have propelled its Partner Program to new heights. It is an exciting time to partner with NetSPI, as the program is positioned for another record-breaking year ahead.

Empowering More Partners

To continue this growth, the partner team at NetSPI is focused on empowering more partners in 2024. Lauren Gimmillaro, VP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, is preparing to launch a new partner portal in January that will represent NetSPI's deepening commitment to a partner-centric business model, providing growth opportunities for partners of all sizes, worldwide.

"The performance we've seen from our partner community this year has been encouraging," said Lauren. "It represents an opportunity for scale as we move into a more automated deal registration process for our partners, more on-demand enablement, and customizable resources for more strategic outreach."

The NetSPI Partner Program is also expanding to support more partner types, including MSSPs and Cyber Insurance Partners. "We recently announced a partnership with Chubb, one of the leading publicly traded property and casualty insurance companies," Steve Baral, VP Strategic Alliances & MSSP, shared. "Through this partnership, Chubb customers gain access to NetSPI's proactive security solutions, including complimentary access to our Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform." This ASM offer is part of Chubb's Cyber Services Program, designed to enable Chubb's customers to proactively strengthen their security posture and mitigate risk of a claim. To read more about the partnership with Chubb, please visit https://www.netspi.com/news/press-release/chubb-cyber-insurance-partnership/ .

Celebrating Partner of the Year Awards

In addition to its growth achievement, NetSPI today announced its Partner of the Year Award recipients. The awards recognize the invaluable contributions of the company's growing partner network. Honorees include, CompuNet as US Partner of the Year, Softcat as EMEA Partner of the Year, Enduir as New Partner of the Year, and ReliaQuest as Tech Partner of the Year. To read the full Partner of the Year announcement, please visit https://www.netspi.com/blog/executive/partners/partner-awards-2023 .

To learn more about the NetSPI Partner Program, or inquire about becoming a partner, visit https://www.netspi.com/partners/ .

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the global leader in proactive security, delivering the most comprehensive suite of penetration testing, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation solutions. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. Its global cybersecurity experts secure the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India.

