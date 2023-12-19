The Ultimate Baseus Christmas Gift Guide for Any Gadget Lover

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, the leading global consumer electronics brand, has prepared an Ultimate Baseus Christmas Gift Guide for Any Gadget Lover. When it comes to finding a technology-forward gift for someone on your list, the Baseus Tech Gadget collection shines as a beacon of innovation. This year, surprise your loved ones with cutting-edge gadgets that elevate convenience, safety, and audio experiences. Here's a curated selection of Baseus tech products that make perfect Christmas presents:

The perfect charging partner for USB-C devices, especially for your new iPhone 15 or 15 Pro: Baseus Let's C lineup

Baseus Let's C Cable (Mini Retractable 100W): "Pull Left, Pull Right, It's Alright"

Retractable cables receive an upgrade with Baseus' patented design. This USB-C cable extends seamlessly from both ends, delivering a super smooth charging experience. Ideal for fast-charging aficionados, it's the world's first cable that extends from both sides, ensuring versatility without compromise. Consumers can now enjoy the best price with a 35% Christmas discount.

If you need a high-quality 100W USB-C to USB-C cable with a retractable design, you won't find anything better right now — certainly not for $13.

--Android Central

For $20, this is a great USB-C cable. Built to the highest standards with quality materials, this is a retractable USB-C cable that will last you a long time, and it will help keep your desk or laptop bag clutter-free.

--ZDNET

Baseus Let's C Magnetic Power Bank: "Go Wired, Go Wireless, It's Seamless"

A game-changer for on-the-go charging, this MagSafe-compatible power bank offers both wired and wireless charging options. With a built-in PD 30W USB-C cable, it supports 18W fast charging for refilling the bank. Never worry about carrying extra cables again. This magnificent power bank is during the 30% off promotion on Amazon, come and get one for someone on your gift list.

This iPhone power bank has a huge capacity, refilling a faded iPhone 15 Pro twice over in our tests—the best we've seen.

--Macworld

Baseus rolled out a series of charging accessories recently, and the one I like is the 10000mAh power bank with an integrated MagSafe magnetic charging. The power bank is aimed at the iPhone 15 series, but with Android accessory makers including a MagSafe coil in their cases, you can use it with just about any device.

--Android Central

The Baseus 30W, 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with built-in USB-C cable is about as close to perfection as I think things can get.

--ZDNET

Baseus Let's C Charger (GaN5S 30W): The Safest Charging Companion

Safety takes center stage with this GaN5S 30W charger. Baseus's innovative technologies ensure top-notch temperature management (BCT), enhanced internal protection (GlueFill), and a dual-layer design for added safety measures. It's three times safer than most available chargers, offering peace of mind with every charge. Consumers can enjoy the best price for a 28% Christmas discount from now.

The Baseus Let's =C Charger (GaN5S 30W) offers 3x faster charging than the official Apple 5W charger – that's 59% battery for iPhone 15 in just 30 minutes. That makes it one of the best 30W charger under $20 with 30W USB-C Charging speed and three layers of cooling protection.

--9to5mac

Compared to other, similar chargers on the market, this one is nearly 45% smaller. This is made possible with the use of GaN tech. You've probably heard the buzzword before, and the only thing you need to know is this - it allows chargers to be made smaller and run cooler at the same time.

--Wccftech

For music lovers seeking the best earbuds around: Baseus Bowie MA10 TWS Earbuds

Recommended by Oscar-winning film composers Chad Cannon, Joel Goodman, and Pedro Osuna, Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds are a music lover's ultimate choice. They feature a titanium-plated diaphragm speaker made from aviation-grade materials, enhancing sound pressure and frequency response. With ANC + ENC noise-canceling technology, immerse yourself in studio-quality sound while eliminating ambient distractions during calls. In technical terms, up to -48dB of noise canceling, blocking out 95% of ambient noise. Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds also offer an impressive battery life, keeping you going with each charge offering up to 8 hours of runtime, and a fully-charged case extending that to a whopping 140 hours. In addition, consumers can save 20% on Coupons and an additional 10% with promo code"MA10BASEUS" to get a Baseus Bowie MA10.

The budget-friendly Bowie Baseus MA10 earbuds come packed with great sound—and can last up to 140 hours with the included charging case. With an IPX6 waterproof rating, you can wear them out in the rain and not worry about damaging them. Plus, with the Baseus app, you'll get 10 noise canceling levels, 12 equalizer modes and a 'Find My Buds' feature for when you misplace them around the house.

--Forbes

What's wild is that sound isn't even the product's strongest selling point. That honor goes to battery life, which is rated at 140 hours via charging case. Other perks like IPX6 waterproof protection, firmware updates, and Bluetooth multipoint to pair to two devices simultaneously add to the Bowie MA10's unbeatable value.

--Tom's Guide

If you are really lacking a budget for a Bluetooth headset, you should consider the Baseus Bowie MA10 since they are the cheapest ones on the list. But, with that being said, there is no compromise on the quality either.

--XDA

Priced at just $24 after you click an instant 30% discount coupon on Amazon, the Baseus Bowie MA10 delivers surprisingly good sound along with active noise canceling for its low price (you just don't see too many active noise canceling earbuds at this price).

--CNET

This holiday season, give the gift of innovation and convenience with Baseus tech products. Whether it's a cable redefining charging or earbuds recommended by industry experts, these gadgets promise to delight tech enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Happy gifting!

